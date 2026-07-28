Johnson admits IDAC overstepped mandate in Khumalo investigation

Former Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Head Advocate Andrea Johnson has conceded that the unit acted outside its mandate by investigating the appointment of Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo.

Johnson, who has been testifying before the Madlanga Commission for five days, was also questioned about IDAC’s investigation into the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Johnson has resigned following backlash over the unit’s handling of the arrest of Khumalo and six Crime Intelligence officials.

Evidence leader, Advocate Mahlape Sello questioned Johnson on whether the unit acted within its mandate by investigating the appointment of Khumalo.

Evidence before the Commission revealed that Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams’ Section 27 affidavit did not contain any complaint relating to Khumalo’s appointment.

Johnson conceded that the investigation into Khumalo’s appointment fell outside IDAC’s mandate.

Advocate Sello argued that none of the allegations contained in the affidavit related to Khumalo’s appointment and challenged Johnson on how the investigation could have fallen within the unit’s mandate.

Advocate Sello: So, you were acting outside your mandate there?

Johnson: No, Chair. We needed to consider whether or not, in terms of the allegations of more especially the fraud and or corruption, if indeed the alleged deviation had taken place. That is how I understand it.

Advocate Sello: My apologies. Now you are imputing corruption in the deviation and fraud. Where do those notions now come from?”

The Commission heard that Adams’ Section 27 affidavit triggered investigations into allegations relating to forklift procurement, security clearances, promotions, Lieutenant-General Philani Lushaba and the alleged misuse of Secret Service Account funds by the Political Killings Task Team.

With the exception of the allegation relating to Secret Service Account funds, the complaints fell outside the IDAC’s mandate.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi questioned why the unit appeared to have overlooked the one allegation that clearly fell within its mandate.

“But the one allegation in this affidavit that falls squarely within your mandate or would fall within your mandate, if there is any merit to it, it’s quite curious that it is the one that you don’t get involved with, that you are unable to speak to, that you don’t seem to have paid attention to. And that’s quite a curiosity in the circumstances, considering that the rest of the affidavit has nothing to do with IDAC.”

Johnson was also questioned about why the IDAC investigated human resources-related matters that fell within the mandate of the Public Service Commission (PSC). This follows criticism of the unit’s investigation into Khumalo’s appointment.

The Commission heard that a 2023 PSC report found Khumalo’s appointment to have been lawful. Johnson conceded that the PSC report should have brought the IDAC’s investigation into the matter to an end.

“It is irresponsible for us as IDAC if the investigators had this, not to have brought it to my attention and for us to have had then a proper adjudication of what did we get in, what has happened in the interim, and does this still find place? Because just this report, don’t even worry about the mandate of IDAC, just such a conclusive report removes it from the realm of any kind of investigation,” said Johnson.

Johnson also told the Commission that it “makes reasonable sense” for it to conclude that there appeared to have been a coordinated attack against KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Khumalo.

Her remarks contrast with her testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, where she denied allegations that the IDAC had been involved in a coordinated campaign against the two senior police officers.

“I think that if we look at the matters in their totality, and we also look now that this one, Commissioners 3527 really bothers me, then the assertion that, or the conclusion you draw, makes reasonable sense.”

The Madlanga Commission continues on Wednesday.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry proceedings on 28 July: