John Hlophe to lead MK Party in Parliament

Dr John Hlophe who was impeached as the Western Cape Judge President is the designated leader for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party in Parliament.

He has confirmed to SABC News that he will be leading the country’s third largest party in the National Assembly.

However, the 58 MK Members of Parliament who were scheduled to be sworn in, in the National Assembly’s first sitting last Friday did not attend.

This sitting saw the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the President.

The 58 seats allocated to the MK Party remain theirs.

Hlophe’s confirmation that he will lead the party in the National Legislature could signal the imminent swearing in of MK party members.

