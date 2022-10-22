Johannesburg Water has reminded residents of the city to continue using water sparingly in an effort to prevent the reservoirs from running dry. In a statement issued on social media this morning, Johannesburg Water says – progress is being made in some reservoirs of the city.

Three weeks ago, bulk supplier Rand Water instructed municipalities to implement water restrictions as there were unable to meet the high demand.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says, they will continue supplying affected areas with water tankers.

Mopeli added that, “The Hursthill 2 reservoir was critically low to empty yesterday however there is substantial progress made on the system. This is due to interventions Johannesburg Water continues to implement every night, Johannesburg Water urges residents to remain active partners and reduce consumption as this has contributed positively in the recovery of the system”