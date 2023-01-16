Johannesburg Water is appealing to consumers to use water sparingly, with many of its reservoirs and towers taking strain.

The water entity says over the last few days there’s been a steep increase in water demand due to a staggering heatwave and rolling blackouts. Consumers are being urged to reduce consumption.

“Johannesburg water infrastructure is faced with several challenges including an increase in water demand due to the heatwave as well as Stage 6 load shedding. In order to maintain a steady water supply we urge residents to please observe level 1 water restrictions and reduce consumption. Level 1 water restrictions prohibits the use of hose pipes between 6am and 6pm. Customers are also encouraged to use grey water to water gardens, wash cars or clean driveways,” Johannesburg Water spokesperson, Puleng Mopeli explains.