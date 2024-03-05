Johannesburg residents protest over lack of service delivery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents from Bruma, Cyrildene, Malvern, and Houghton in Johannesburg are participating in an ongoing protest march at Rhodes Park in Kensington, east of Johannesburg.

The protest aims to address concerns related to the lack of service delivery in the area.

Key issues raised by the protesters include perceived poor service delivery, alleged corruption involving City of Joburg officials, illegal dumping, substandard road infrastructure, and inadequate maintenance of public parks.

The residents plan to submit a memorandum of demands to mayoral officials at Darran Centre Mall.

The organiser of the march, Fleur Honeywell says, “As residents of a large area of suburbs, we are tired of the lack of service delivery, especially around water. We are experiencing water shedding, power outages. Some residents are having 9 hours every day without electricity. We have illegal buildings, we have illegal businesses, we have illegal connections.”

Service delivery protests in the east of Johannesburg areas

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>