Johannesburg residents have expressed mixed reactions over the reinstatement of Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Last month, African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg regional chair Dada Morero was elected mayor following the ousting of the Democratic Alliance’s Phalatse through a motion of a no-confidence vote.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg declared Phalatse to be the rightful Mayor of the City.

In its ruling, the court said that all the decisions taken by Morero as mayor were unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

This is what some residents canvassed at the shopping mall in Randburg had to say.

One resident says, “To be honest I didn’t even know the old mayor is back in charge. Things change so often in Joburg, it’s even hard to keep up with the changes. I’m very glad that the DA mayor won the court case and is back in the office.

I believe she will continue to do a good job for Joburg and I’m looking forward to see her taking the DA forward. To me, it really doesn’t matter who runs the city. If the ANC was still in power all I would hope for is for them to run it correctly and deliver services to the residents,” adds another one.

