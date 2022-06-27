Johannesburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse and Deputy Human Settlements Minister Pamela Tshwete have been visiting the families left homeless following a devastating fire in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

The fire damaged about 200 dwellings in an informal settlement at the weekend. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

However, around 150 families were left homeless.

Joburg Emergency Services says an electric appliance caught fire when power was being restored following load shedding.

Joburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe says the Home Affairs Department will also be brought in to assist those who lost their identity documents.

“A site has been identified for temporary shelter and as stated, various departments are providing support as well as blankets, mattresses, and food,” says Seabe.