Johannesburg EMS warns motorists to be cautious amid heavy rain

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has appealed to motorists to exercise caution whilst driving due to wet and slippery roads as a result of heavy rains.

Residents living in low-lying areas, including informal settlements, have been urged to avoid crossing flooded river streams.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an Orange Level Five warning for severe thunderstorms over Gauteng, which could result in strong winds, hail and flooding of roads and settlements.

The city’s EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says their teams are ready to respond to any emergencies.

Mulaudzi says, “From our side, as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, together with our disaster monitoring teams, our specialised team which responds to water-related emergencies, which is our water rescue unit, we remain on high alert.”

VIDEO | SA Weather Report on September 6, 2026: