Name: Johan Cruijff Arena
Capacity: 54,000 seats
COVID-19 capacity: Approximately 12 000
Opened in August 1996
Home team: Ajax
Distance to city centre: approximately 10km
Matches at Johan Cruijff Arena
Sunday 13 June 2021 – Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (21:00, local time)
Thursday 17 June 2021 – Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (21:00, local time)
Monday 21 June 2021 – Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (18:00, local time)
Saturday 26 June 2021 – R16: 2A vs 2B (18:00, local time)
Amsterdam
Population: 851 000 (January 1st, 2017);
Amsterdam urban area population: 1,3 million
Country: The Netherlands
Time Zone: GMT/UTC +1
Telephone area code: 020