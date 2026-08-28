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Joe Sibanyoni to take the witness stand at Madlanga Commission

  • FILE | Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni in court.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Businessman Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni is expected to take the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria this Friday morning.

Sibanyoni is accused of running an extortion racket and laundering money. He allegedly forced a mining executive to pay more than R2.2 million in unlawful “protection fees”.

The former Hawks head, Doctor Godfrey Lebeya, testified on Thursday.

He denied knowing murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe or interfering in a police operation at Molefe’s home in Sandton, Johannesburg in December 2024.

Lebeya will return to the commission on a date yet to be announced.

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