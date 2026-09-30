Joe Sibanyoni returns to testify at the Madlanga Commission

Mpumalanga taxi boss, Joe Sibanyoni, is expected to return to the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria this Wednesday morning.

Sibanyoni was extensively questioned on Tuesday about a text message which read: “I have a 500 million deal for Moloto Road. The director who got the contract wants to meet up with you.”

When questioned about the message, Sibanyoni told the commission that he did not know who had sent it.

Sibanyoni testified that he did not believe he had authored the message and suggested it may have been forwarded to him by an unidentified person.

Another message presented to the commission stated that a contractor “used to report at the farm for all his Soshanguve projects, but he now knows there’s a new sheriff in town”.

The commission put it to Sibanyoni that the phrase “new sheriff in town” could have referred to him as a new power figure following the death of former taxi boss, Mswazi Msibi.

Sibanyoni rejected the description and said he should instead be referred to as “the president”.

Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni grilled over links to organised crime and extortion:

