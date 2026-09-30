Joe Sibanyoni questioned over ‘our own 30%’ PUTCO comment

Mpumalanga taxi boss, Joe Sibanyoni, has been questioned about what he meant when he told President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe that “we are fighting for our own 30%” in relation to the PUTCO bus company.

The commission played a video showing Sibanyoni in the presence of Ramaphosa and Mantashe, where he spoke about PUTCO and mining activities in Mpumalanga.

In the video, Sibanyoni said he wanted local businesses to play a role in PUTCO’s operations, noting that the bus company had operated in the area for 43 years.

He added that if Ramaphosa and Mantashe heard of people interfering with PUTCO’s business, “you must know it’s us”.

Under questioning by Evidence Leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, Sibanyoni also told the Commission that they were engaged in meetings with PUTCO.