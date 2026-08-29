Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni portrayed himself as a victim: Analyst

Independent Security Analyst, Azania Mnisi, says taxi boss, Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni, sought to portray himself as a victim during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Friday.

He said he had survived two assassination attempts.

Sibanyoni is accused of extortion and money laundering.

Mnisi says Sibanyoni went to the commission with a strategy.

“He painted a picture of a victim obviously based on public records that are out there; that he survived two attempts on his life and also that he is undergoing a criminal case and also that he’s a witness in one of the important cases regarding the taxi industry,” adds Mnisi.

Video| It would seem the barrel of the gun rules the taxi industry: Azaniah Mnisi

