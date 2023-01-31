Johannesburg Water has warned that it may take a while for it to restore water supply to many parts of the city as rolling blackouts have severely constrained reservoirs and towers.

There has been a reduction in the water supply to several pump stations.

The recent failure of the Eikenhof pump station has affected the supply to many areas in the metro.

The affected areas include Auckland Park, Brixton, Parktown, Winchester Hills, and Roodepoort.

Joburg Water Spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says their teams are working around the clock to restore water.

Mopeli says, “To the residents of Joburg, we plead with them to have patience while we try to restore supply back into the tap and those who have water should adhere to stage one restrictions.”

Below is the full interview with Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli:

#JoburgUpdates Please note that when your area is experiencing #Loadshedding, water supply can be affected and will only improve once power is fully restored, allowing the towers to be functional #JoburgServices #JoziSaveWater @JHBWater ^GZ pic.twitter.com/8U3PdqMfFx — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 31, 2023