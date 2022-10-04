Johannesburg Water has advised residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas, to use water sparingly.

The water utility says that this is to assist with the recovery of constrained systems due to high water usage and persistent power outages due to rolling blackouts.

Johannesburg Water Spokesperson, Puleng Mopeli, said that the reduction in the flow of water has seen several reservoirs and towers with low to empty water levels.

“Our systems are still critical. We have five systems that are flat at the moment, which is (the) commando system that comprises of your Crosby, Brixton and Hurston areas. The Soweto system which includes the Glenvista, Naturena, they’re very low. Central system (which is) your Crown Gardens, so your people in Meredale, the levels are very low. Roodepoort as well as the Sandton systems, they’re also low.”

