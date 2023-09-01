Joburg Water urges residents to reduce usage due to high water consumption.

Daily water supply system status updates: Friday, 1 September 2023 (Afternoon) #JoburgUpdates ^N pic.twitter.com/yq1onHeQZV — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) September 1, 2023

The City’s water utility says this has also been emphasized by bulk water supplier, Rand Water which has warned that if consumption is not reduced, extreme measures may have to be instituted.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala says they’ve now started to implement restrictions.

“This coincides with the implementation of the City of Johannesburg’s level one water restrictions which runs from the 1st of September to the 31st of March annually. The restrictions are due to the increasing water consumption caused by the warmer weather and lack of rain. Joburg Water requests residents to use water responsibly.”