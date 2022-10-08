Johannesburg Water says its reservoirs are still under tremendous strain, as Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place.

The water entity says the Crosby, Brixton, Honeydew and Hursthill systems are critically low, whilst the Crown Gardens, Eagles Nest and Heldekruin reservoirs are slowly recovering.

Residents are urged to continue using water sparingly.

“Johannesburg Water reservoirs remain strained with minimal improvements in some of the systems, the Linden reservoir and tower have also recovered. Crown Garden is stable. Under Stage 2 water restrictions, Alexander Park and Helderkruin systems are recovering with levels at Heldekruin improving overnight. Honeydew remains at critically low levels. Residents are reminded that Stage 2 water restrictions are still in play and requested to reduce water consumption as this will assist with recovering constrained systems,” says Puleng Mopeli, Jo’burg Water spokesperson

