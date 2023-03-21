Johannesburg Water authority says its systems are steadily improving after a power failure at the Vereeniging purification plant infrastructure.

The authority says the pumping system is making steady progress after the water supply was affected for the past two days which affected pumping capacity at the bulk supplier’s Eikenhof pump station leaving most of the serviced areas without water supply.

“Subsequently Johannesburg water system comprising the Brixton, Hursthill and Crosby reservoirs, as well as the Waterval, Quellerina, Eagles Nest and Crown Gardens. Since then, the entity’s technical teams have been working consistently to solve the water supply issues, including isolating certain towers and reservoirs to help build capacity in struggling systems. Johannesburg water customers are still however affected by low pressure to no water. Alternative water supply continues to be provided,” Johannesburg Water spokesperson, Nokwazi Dhlamini explains.

#JoburgUpdates

MEDIA STATEMENT 📢📢📢

Johannesburg Water affected by power failure at Vereeniging purification works. ^p pic.twitter.com/bQxJKaZEfQ — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) March 20, 2023