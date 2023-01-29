Johannesburg Water says it’s monitoring systems after being impacted by a power interruption at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station, earlier on Sunday morning.

This has resulted in the reduction of supply to several pump stations.

Joburg water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says the restoration of power should improve the systems while alternate water supply is being arranged for customers in higher-lying areas.

“Although City Power cleared the pump for Eikenhof, this has reduced supply at the Eikenhof pump station which affects the following systems: The Commando system (Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill), Randwater direct feeds, Cornelius Street, Weltevreden High pressure, Weltevreden High-pressure bypass, Honeydew Tower, Linden Tower, Riverlea Ext 2.”

She adds: “Hursthill reservoirs are low to empty, while Brixton reservoir is critically low. The outlet of Brixton reservoir is opened at 50%. Crosby reservoir is also at critically low levels. Systems are being monitored, and further updates will be provided to customers.”

Recovery of Eikenhof system after power interruption. #JoburgUpdates ^P pic.twitter.com/LAqCm3UMjr — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) January 29, 2023