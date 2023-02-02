Johannesburg Water says it’s making good progress towards fully restoring supply in affected areas.

Power failures have resulted in bulk supplier, Rand Water, experiencing severe shortages at its main reservoirs over the last few days.

This resulted in water outages or low pressure in numerous areas across Johannesburg.

Joburg Water Spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says, “Johannesburg Water infrastructure is making substantial headway towards restoring water supply in areas affected by the power failure on Sunday. Johannesburg South continues to be stable and technical teams are monitoring the system to ensure this can be sustained.”

“By early Wednesday morning, the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals had 50% and 65% water levels respectively. Provision has been made for alternative water supply, with 25 roaming tankers supplying affected areas.”

VIDEO: Water shortages for Johannesburg, Tshwane:

