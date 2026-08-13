Joburg Water fast-tracks projects to secure Midrand’s water supply

Midrand in Johannesburg is getting a major boost to its water infrastructure as Joburg Water pushes ahead with projects aimed at securing supply for the area’s growing population.

The utility says construction of the new 20-megalitre Carlswald Reservoir is 25% complete and remains on track for completion in July next year.

The Erand Tower and Pump Station is about 95% complete but has been temporarily suspended after the project budget was exhausted.

The Blue Hills Tower remains in the planning phase.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says the projects are aimed at increasing water storage capacity, improving reliable supply and meeting growing water demand in Midrand.

Shabalala says the projects will also strengthen the water network and improve supply reliability for residents and businesses.

“Johannesburg Water has instructed the Johannesburg Property Company to appoint a land valuer to support the land procurement process. Together, these strategic investments in Midrand will expand storage capacity, reinforce the water supply network, and position Midrand to meet both current and future demands.”

VIDEO | Midrand residents have been experiencing water supply challenges:



-Reporting by Musa Mhlongo