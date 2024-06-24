Joburg Water to provide tankers to areas affected by maintenance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Water says stationary and mobile water tankers will be deployed to areas which may be affected by the maintenance operations at the Eikenhof pump station, from 7 o’clock tonight.

The bulk water entity kicked off its 37-day maintenance project in Gauteng over the weekend in an attempt to preserve the quality and integrity of its infrastructure.

Residents and businesses can expect low water pressure at times while work is being conducted.

“During this time Johannesburg Water customers will be impacted by low water pressure to no water. Johannesburg Water has made arrangements for alternative water supply which will be in the form of stationary to roaming water tankers. Johannesburg Water systems supplied by Eikenhoff include Soweto, Randburg, Roodepoort, Johannesburg South and central and for Daleside, it is Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lowly, and Swartkoppies, it is Johannesburg Central, Berea, Yeoville and Foresthill,” explains Johannesburg Water spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala.