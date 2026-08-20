Joburg waste collection services resume as Pikitup strike ends

Johannesburg waste management entity Pikitup has confirmed that the protest action at its depots has ended.

It says waste collection services at all 12 depots have been restored.

This as the company continues to engage its casual workers. The protest action had disrupted waste collection in parts of Johannesburg for weeks.

Randburg, Marlboro and Avalon were among the most affected.

The demands of the casual workers included permanent employment.

Pikitup casual worker representative Themba Magoda says they are back at work.

“Yes, we are back at work. Yes, we are engaging with them, but our demands have not yet been met. Today we have a meeting with them at Pikitup head offices in Johannesburg where we will meet management and SAMWU where we will know whether to restart the protest or we will have something in writing which will tell us when the process will continue or when it will restart.”

In the report below, Magoda spoke to SABC News about their list of demands during their protest: