Joburg tremor measured 2.6 magnitude: Council for Geoscience

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed that a 2.6 magnitude tremor struck the southwest region of Roodepoort, Johannesburg in the early hours of this morning.

A tremor was also felt in parts of Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

The Council’s Spokesperson, Mahlatsi Mononela says there have been no reports of damages or casualties.

Mononela says, “The Council for Geoscience can confirm that an earthquake occurred this morning at around 02:27. The preliminary results show that the earthquake registered a local mangitude of 2.6. The epicentre was located close to Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.”

VIDEO: Tremor felt in parts of Southern Johannesburg: