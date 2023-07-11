Homeless shelters around Johannesburg are battling to keep up with demand as the cold weather conditions continues.

Some of the shelters say the number of available bed spaces aren’t enough to accommodate the increasing number of homeless people seeking assistance as temperatures drop.

Last year, the City of Johannesburg recorded more than 15 000 homeless people.

According to the Johannesburg Homelessness Network, there is a desperate need of overnight accommodation spaces this winter due to the increased demand.

Johannesburg is one of the major cities in South Africa with the highest number of homeless people.

And with winter in full swing and temperatures dropping to below zero at night, those living on the streets are in desperate need of a shelter.

However, homeless shelters in the city, just don’t have the capacity to accommodate all those in need.

Coordinator of the Johannesburg Homelessness Network, Mary De Klerk says, “In this bitter winter cold we are desperately needing more overnight safe spaces. That is the crucial thing. We have got none in Johannesburg. You know because somebody who you might want to refer them to a shelter in the beginning but very often they are not quite ready for the shelter and they need somewhere they can stay overnight where they are safe and warm and the worst is that in the bitter winter when raids are done and they have all their stuff taken.”

De Klerk, says just yesterday, when snow fell over the city for the first time in 10-years, they were inundated with people in need of assistance.

“Oh, it looked like a bus shelter, you know, in the sense that people were constantly coming in and they came in desperate for shoes. And now, we depend on donations from people. And you know, we didn’t have enough for those people. They were desperate for food. They were desperate to be warm, and we brought them in, we put them into the hall for most of the day so that they were at least out of the severe weather, but we couldn’t help them going forward.”

Thirty-eight-year-old, Siphamandla Msungu, lost his job in 2020, and has lived on the crime ridden streets of Johannesburg as a result.

After being introduced to the Johannesburg Homeless Network a few months ago, his life has changed for the better.

“It was going to be tough, very tough. I experienced those kind of days before when I was sleeping outside. So, although I was under the shelter I was warm, but ya, from someone who has been there it was a tough one, because it was very cold and snow, so it was a tough one and I am grateful, very grateful.”

Msungu says he knows first hand the hardships of living on the streets, particularly in winter, and he is forever grateful to have found assistance to get his life back on track.

“You know before I came here I was in the situation where I could say you know I was taking one step forward and two steps back. You know eating was a struggle, getting something to eat was a struggle. And putting clothes in a safe place was a struggle, to sleep was a struggle. Because on the streets you are never safe, you understand, anyone can come and do anything to you. So, eish I am very grateful I am not going to lie I am very grateful.”

According to NGO, Doorway to Dignity, the number of homeless people has significantly increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founder and CEO, Trevor Webster, says the situation of those in need of shelter during winter periods are extremely dire, with two to three people a year having been recorded to have died as a result of hypothermia in Johannesburg.

“Since the onset, after 2020, the homeless numbers in the Johannesburg area increased and we have seen the numbers increasing nearly on a daily basis. And then with weather like this that we are currently experiencing, hypothermia is a definite challenge and we hear of guys and know that guys maybe two to three a year freeze to death because there are not nearly enough shelters,” says Webster.

