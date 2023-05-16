Johannesburg emergency services are urging residents to be extra cautious while using heating devices to prevent fire incidents.

This comes as temperatures remain low in the City and most parts of the province.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 13 degrees in Johannesburg today.

Jo’burg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi explains.

“It’s extremely cold in most parts of Johannesburg, residents are urged to look after all heating devices when they are trying to warm themselves from things like heaters and paraffin stoves, not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can prevent fire incidents during these cold temperatures. As the Jo’burg EMS we will remain on high alert.”

