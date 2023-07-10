The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has urged residents to be extra cautious when using heating appliances to keep themselves warm and to avoid fire incidents.

This as extreme cold temperatures are expected to persist in most parts of the country over the next few days, with snow in high-lying areas.

The cold conditions are expected to last until the end of the week.

Joburg EMS Spokesperson, Nana Radebe has urged parents and guardians to make sure kids are supervised when using heaters and stoves.

“Temperatures have dropped and it is very cold. It is around this time when we respond to most fires and we record a high number of fatalities. We would like to urge communities to take the necessary precautions when dealing with heating appliances. Do not leave heaters and stoves unattended and also let’s make sure that kids are supervised when using heaters and stoves to keep themselves warm,” says Radebe.

Residents urged to be cautious when using heating appliances: Nana Radebe-Kgiba