sabc-plus-logo

Home

Joburg residents urged to be cautious with heaters amidst cold spell

Heater
  • Heating device
  • Image Credits :
  • Flickr by Garret Collins
[responsivevoice_button]
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (Joburg EMS) has warned residents to exercise extreme caution when using heating devices as temperatures are set to dip into single digits.

Unattended heaters and other such devices can be the cause of serious fire incidents.

EMS Spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi says, “As the City of Joburg EMS, we remain on high alert overnight monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg for any emergencies which might occur.”

Author

MOST READ