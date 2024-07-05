Joburg residents urged to be cautious with heaters amidst cold spell

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (Joburg EMS) has warned residents to exercise extreme caution when using heating devices as temperatures are set to dip into single digits.

Unattended heaters and other such devices can be the cause of serious fire incidents.

EMS Spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi says, “As the City of Joburg EMS, we remain on high alert overnight monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg for any emergencies which might occur.”

Freezing temperatures in most parts of @CityofJoburgZA overnight residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices, @CityofJoburgEMS remains on high alert over night monitoring all 7 regions of the City,let’s stop winter fires.#SaferJoburg #JoburgFireSafety(RM) — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) July 4, 2024