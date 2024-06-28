Joburg prepaid electricity customers to pay R200 surcharge

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Middle and high-income earners in the City of Johannesburg have been warned that from July, R200 will be deducted monthly when they recharge their prepaid electricity to cover network and service charges.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) approved the City’s application to charge some of its costumers a flat rate of R200 for the maintenance of its infrastructure.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says customers who are on prepaid meters are currently on the cheapest available tariff plan, which does not include a basic charge.

“However, should the customer at the beginning of the month purchase electricity for less than R400, the payment will be split between covering the fixed charge and charges for consumption of electricity to ensure that the customer gets some kWh with every purchase until the minimum purchase threshold of R400 is reached. It will however not be possible to accumulate non-payment of the total basic charge beyond one calendar month.”

Jozi, view the approved 2024-2025 #JoburgTariffs, which will come into effect on July 1, 2024. The city conducts an annual review of tariffs to implement a percentage increase in line with budget guidelines. Follow 👉@joburgfinance #ICareIPay #JoburgBudget2024 #SaveEnergyJHB ^LM pic.twitter.com/hCtUO710ge — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) June 28, 2024