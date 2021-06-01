JMPD Spokesperson, Wayne Minaar, says drivers should keep their headlights on, maintain a safe following distance and drive slowly.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has urged motorists to drive with caution as heavy rains lash parts of the city.

“As it is raining in many parts of Johannesburg this morning, motorists are reminded to drive with extra caution. There is a tendency for vehicles to skid out of control when roads are wet.

It is also necessary for drivers to increase the following distance as more time is needed for reducing speed and stopping vehicles on wet roads. Headlights also need to be switched on to increase visibility,” he adds.

