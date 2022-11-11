The Johannesburg Metro Police Department says it will remain on high alert as scores of City of Joburg employees are expected to continue with their protest action.

On Thursday, disgruntled municipal workers used refuse to barricade the M1 highway, hampering the flow of traffic.

They were demanding that Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse address them.

Some workers say they want the employer to recognise their commitment.

One worker says, “You are paying for the services and I get nothing, I get peanuts. What should I do?”

Another says, “I’m here to work for my baby and they are not paying. We are working overtime for R7 000 every month.

“We are working so bad…….. Actually, we are fighting for our rights,” adds a third worker.

