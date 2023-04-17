Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has described Thapelo Amad’s current performance as the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg as a total disappointment.

ActionSA has submitted a motion of no confidence against Amad after he was criticised over allegedly securing a prospective R9-million loan from a private firm, which he claims will be used to address service delivery issues and to develop a so-called smart city.

The Al Jama-ah politician revealed that he had secured the potential funding during a recent SABC News interview.

McKenzie has apologised to the residents of Johannesburg for Amad’s actions.

“The first interview he did, he spoke his own nonsense. I defended him. The second interview he did, I again defended him. I can’t defend him anymore because we have seen that he is totally out of his depth. Being a good person doesn’t make you a good Mayor. Nobody can fully predict the behaviour of anybody when they are in a post. Thapelo Amad is a total disappointment. I am the first to admit that I played a role in his appointment, and I want to apologise to the JHB residents.”

State of affairs in Johannesburg

Earlier this month, the Mayor spoke to SABC News about pressing issues regarding the state of affairs in Johannesburg.

