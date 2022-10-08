The Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, has announced the City’s new Mayoral Committee.

It follows last week’s ousting of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse in a motion of no confidence, which saw the collapse of the DA-led coalition.

The African National Congress (ANC) took the reins through the election of Morero as the new mayor.

New leadership:

Finance: Councillor Margaret Arnolds

Group Corporate and Shared Services: Councillor Loyiso Masuku

Transport: Councillor Ashley Sauls

Development Planning: Councillor Thapelo Amad

Housing: Anthea Natasha Leitch

Economic Development: Councillor Nomoya Mnisi.

Health and Social Development: Councillor Eunice Mgcina

Community Development: Councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu.

Environment, Infrastructure and Service Delivery: Councillor Mpho Sesedinyane

Public Safety: Councillor Jack Sekwaila.

Joburg Mayor announces new mayoral committee:

Meanwhile, the former mayor of the City of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse says she isn’t shaken by the appointment of a new cabinet by Morero.

Phalatse says she has confidence in the law.

“Councillor Dada Morero is well within his rights to appoint a cabinet. We are not too concerned about that. We are confident that the courts will rule in our favour on the 18th of October,” says Phalatse.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, she referred to herself as the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, saying that this will be confirmed by the court on Tuesday.

Former City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse briefs the media:

Additional reporting: Sashin Naidoo