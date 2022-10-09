Johannesburg Mayor, Dada Morero, says he is confident that by Monday water supply across the City will be back to normal.

This is as several parts of Johannesburg are experiencing water shortages after reservoir levels dropped during the rolling blackouts. Electrically powered water pumps are used to maintain reservoir levels.

Morero was speaking following the announcement of the City’s new Mayoral Committee on Saturday.

“We are now hopeful that water will be restored. The levels are doing better today (Saturday). It’s only Crosby and those areas that are still affected but we think that come Monday the water problem would have been resolved and everybody will have water.”

“The challenges are as we said on Friday the hot weather conditions are contributing because once the levels are pushed higher and distributed immediately the water gets finished. So we have to constantly push the levels in the reservoirs but we are doing better and we are confident that by Monday everybody will have water,” adds Morero.

Stage two water restrictions are still in place. Johannesburg Water issued a warning to residents to use water sparingly.

Many communities in Gauteng however, have battled with water cuts for months now.

Taps run dry in Joburg amid Stage 2 water restrictions:

Water shortages in Tshwane

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane says some areas including Akasia, Soshanguve, and the Hills, are still experiencing water shortages as Rand Water reservoirs remain under pressure amidst the heatwave in the province.

Rand Water has indicated that water consumption increased significantly over the last two weeks resulting in a decline in their overall reservoir storage capacity from 52% to 38%. Stage 2 restrictions were then implemented, in order to reduce the high-water consumption.

The City of Tshwane’s Lindela Mashigo is urging residents to use water sparingly.

“Some areas like Soshanguve, Akasia, and The Hills in Pretoria are experiencing water interruptions or water shortages over the last few days. The City of Tshwane is pleading with residents to make efforts to reduce water consumption to avoid reservoirs running dry.

Residents are reminded of the following: No irrigation or watering of gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation systems. No using of a hosepipe to clean driveways or patios. No washing of vehicles with a hosepipe. The City pleads for cooperation during this difficult period.”