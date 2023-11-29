Joburg hospitals vow to settle debt to avert power disconnection

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Johannesburg City Power has announced that several hospitals in the city have committed to settling their outstanding accounts after receiving pre-termination notices.

The move comes after City Power engaged with the Gauteng Government to address the mounting debt owed by various healthcare institutions in the province.

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital emerged as the top debtor, owing a staggering R47 million, followed closely by the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital with a debt of R41 million. The power utility had initially slated these hospitals for disconnection on Thursday due to non-payment.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena highlighted the financial strain faced by the utility, emphasising the urgent need for revenue.

He says, “The department needs to understand that at almost R10 billion in the red, City Power’s revenue book finds itself in a critical but stable situation. We really need the revenue to stay afloat, conduct maintenance on our infrastructure, replenish material lost during theft and vandalism, especially now during load shedding, and also keep the lights on for our residents across the City of Johannesburg.”

Mangena elaborated on the challenging position City Power finds itself in, stating, “This really puts us in a difficult and unfortunate position, where we find ourselves being forced to cut off electricity to some of these facilities.”

Apart from the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, other healthcare institutions facing potential disconnection include the Helen Joseph Hospital, the Raheema Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, and the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The settlement of outstanding debts by the hospitals will not only avert the immediate threat of disconnection but also contribute to maintaining the stability of City Power’s operations in the face of financial challenges.

City Power comes to collect:

