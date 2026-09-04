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Joburg EMS urges vigilance amid severe thunderstorms

Lightning during a thunderstorm.
  • Lightning during a thunderstorm.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash @jplenio
SABC News

Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged residents to remain vigilant as thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds and hail are expected across parts of the city.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected to continue into the weekend.

EMS spokesperson Kagiso Phasha says motorists and pedestrians should take extra precaution, particularly around flooded areas.

“As the city, we remain on high alert together with our specialised rescue unit, which is prepared to respond to water-related emergencies. We urge motorists to slow down, maintain a safe following distance and avoid flooded roads. Pedestrians should avoid walking through flooded areas and stay away from fast-flowing water. Weather conditions may continue into the weekend. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and monitor official weather and emergency updates. For any emergency that might occur, you can contact the city’s command and control centre on 011 375 5911.”

 

 

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