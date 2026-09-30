Joburg EMS urges caution following severe weather warning

Johannesburg’s Emergency Services are urging residents to be extra cautious on Wednesday following a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng.

Motorists are also advised to exercise caution, due to wet and slippery road conditions.

Joburg EMS spokesperson, Kagiso Phasha, says they are on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

Phasha says, “The City of Johannesburg EMS remains on high alert following a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms issued by the South African Weather Service. Our specialised unit remains on high alert to respond to any water related emergencies.”

“Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution, avoid flooded areas and seek safe shelter around thunderstorms. Please also take extra care around lightning and avoid open spaces and isolated trees,” adds Phasha.

SA Weather Report | 30 September 2026:

