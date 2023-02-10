Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) say they remain on high alert as the South African Weather Services (Saws) anticipates disruptive rainfall to continue over the next few days.

The weather service has issued a warning for widespread showers and flooding which is expected in many parts of the country.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says, “There were no major incidents that were reported overnight throughout the City of Johannesburg due to the wet weather conditions. We have however, as emergency services still remain on high alert monitoring all 7 regions in the city, so [that] we can respond to all emergencies that might occur. We are urging motorists to be extra cautious so that we can prevent any accidents on our roads.”

The Weather Service says the heavy rainfall being experienced across Gauteng as well as other parts of the country is expected to persist until the weekend.

It has warned of widespread showers and flooding.

