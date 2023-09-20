Joburg EMS on high alert amid cold front

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) personnel remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies as freezing temperatures persist.

The City of Johannesburg says all its 29 fire stations remain on standby to deal with emergencies as the South African Weather Service warn of a cold front expected to hit most parts of Johannesburg from this morning and is expected to last for the rest of the week.

Last night, fire fighters responded to a flat on fire in Eldorado park Extension 2, south of Johannesburg. No one was injured.

@CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters currently attending to a Flat on fire in Eldorado Park at this stage no injuries have been reported, it’s extremely cold in @CityofJoburgZA tonight residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices @CoJPublicSafety #SaferJoburg (RM) pic.twitter.com/1BK1bRFQkR — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) July 7, 2024

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says, “Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices like heaters and not leaving them unattended while in use. From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management services, we have all our 29 fire stations fully operational. We have our Disaster management monitoring teams in all seven regions of the city. We should be able to respond to all emergencies.”

Western Cape

Heavy rains and strong winds are lashing parts of the Western Cape as one of a series of cold fronts has made landfall.

Authorities say the adverse weather conditions will continue throughout the week.

There is snow in the Matroosberg nature reserve in the mountains above Ceres.

Due to the inclement weather, electricity outages have been reported in Belhar, Rawsonville, Tulbagh and in areas on the Cape West Coast.

Wupperthal and Eselsbank in the Cederberg, have been cut off due to flooded roads.

