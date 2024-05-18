Joburg EMS condemns violent attack on firefighter on Gordon Road

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has condemned acts of violence against its members. This comes after an EMS firefighter was hijacked on Gordon Road offramp in Roodepoort on Friday.

He was assaulted and later dropped off in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg.

He was driving a white Impendulo Nissan16 seater Combi.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo explains, “The firefighter was taken to hospitals for medical observation and later discharged. The vehicle is still missing. The EMS condemn this act of violence and warn that perpetrators will be prosecuted.”