Joburg court expected to inspect Fleurhof flats in Meek murder case

The Johannesburg High Court is expected to conduct an in-loco inspection at the Fleurhof flats in Florida, west of Johannesburg, on Wednesday in the case against Tiffany Meek, who is accused of murdering her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee.

An in-loco inspection occurs when the judge visits the actual location of the alleged crime to better understand or resolve issues in the case.

The Swazi flats are where the mother and son lived before Jayden-Lee was found murdered near the entrance to their home.

This will be the first time Meek revisits the murder scene since her arrest in July of last year.

Related video| Tiffany Meek back in court for the alleged murder of her 11-year-old son:

