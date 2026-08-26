Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Joburg court expected to inspect Fleurhof flats in Meek murder case

  • FILE | The 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek was found undressed on the staircase of his complex where he lived.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - Women for Change
Horisani Sithole

The Johannesburg High Court is expected to conduct an in-loco inspection at the Fleurhof flats in Florida, west of Johannesburg, on Wednesday in the case against Tiffany Meek, who is accused of murdering her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee.

An in-loco inspection occurs when the judge visits the actual location of the alleged crime to better understand or resolve issues in the case.

The Swazi flats are where the mother and son lived before Jayden-Lee was found murdered near the entrance to their home.

This will be the first time Meek revisits the murder scene since her arrest in July of last year.

Related video| Tiffany Meek back in court for the alleged murder of her 11-year-old son:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News