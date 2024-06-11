Suspect arrested in connection with murder of 4 people in Soshanguve

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng police have arrested a 35-year-old suspect who has been linked to the murder of two children and two other people in Soshanguve.

Earlier this month, six people were shot and a shack where two girls, aged four and seven years, were sleeping was burnt in Soshanguve.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo says the suspect was arrested in Akasia on Sunday after detectives worked tirelessly to trace the suspects.

He says police also recovered a vehicle that was allegedly used during the commission of the crime.

“More suspects might be arrested on this case, pending further investigation. The arrested suspect is expected to appear before Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, facing four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. The team of detectives, led by Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Major General Mbuso Khumalo, has been working with diligence to apprehend the suspects who are behind the heinous crime where two girls were burned inside their home. The search for other suspects is continuing.”