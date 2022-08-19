The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says it has reached what it terms an amicable agreement with its striking officers.

On Thursday, JMPD officers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu) blockaded part of the the M2.

They demanded to meet Mayor Mpho Phalatse over wage negotiations.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says, “It looks like it has completely [been] resolved. I think the JMPD and the unions are still going to have more discussions and from that we’ll get a final solution and conclusion to this matter. Yes, you know, it is a catch 22 situation, we know that employees are disgruntled, but at the same time, they are essential service workers.”

