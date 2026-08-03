JMPD intensifies laws prohibiting public urination

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says it is intensifying the enforcement of municipal by-laws prohibiting urinating in any public space, including public roads, sidewalks, alleys, and open parks.

The JMPD says it is committed to maintaining a clean and dignified city.

It says identified hotspots are under 24-hour surveillance through the CCTV network.

Violators detected by patrolling JMPD officers or captured on CCTV footage will be issued immediate spot fines and may face criminal prosecution.

It has reminded residents that urinating in public is an offence and violates public decency.

The JMPD says the practice degrades infrastructure, poses health risks, and compromises cleanliness.

Members of the public are, therefore, urged to use designated public restroom facilities across the city.

The JMPD says a zero-tolerance approach will be taken against offenders.