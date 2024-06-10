JMPD arrest nine speedsters over the weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nine motorists have been arrested for speeding this past weekend.

Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD)spokesperson Xolani Fihla says the arrests follow an operation on Chris Hani Road in Diepkloof in Soweto.

Fihla urged motorists to be cautious and abide by the speed limits.

“All the suspects were taken into custody and were detained at Diepkloof SAPS. This operation is a testament to the JMPD’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all road users in the city. The arrested motorists will face charges of reckless and negligent driving and will be taken to court to face the consequences of their actions.”