Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have tied the knot in Las Vegas, on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

The couple obtained a marriage license from Clark County in the state of Nevada dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk’s office.

A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment. Phones rang unanswered at Lopez’s talent agency Creative Artists Agency.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as”Bennifer,” got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.