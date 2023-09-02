American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76.

That’s according to his website on Saturday. Buffett was best known for his song “Margaritaville” – an escapist tribute to the tropical life.

The statement said he passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.

He lived his life like a song till the very last breath, it added. Margaritaville, released in 1977, peaked at number 8 on Billboard Hot 100 list .

It spent 22 weeks in the charts, making it his most popular single.

Buffett released over two dozen albums and played countless concerts over six decades. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.