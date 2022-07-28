National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) General Secretary Irvin Jim and the union’s President Andrew Chirwa have been re-elected to their positions unopposed at the union’s national conference in Cape Town.

More than 1000 delegates are attending the conference at the International Convention Centre.

The KwaZulu-Natal Regional Secretary Mbuso Ngubane is the Deputy General Secretary, Mac Chavalala is the first Deputy President and Puleng Phaka from the Northern Cape is the second Deputy President.

The national Treasurer is Phumzi Maqungo.

All regions had nominated the candidates. The conference is expected to end on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of the Western Cape region walked out of the conference. This follows a court interdict that was handed down on Saturday to halt the gathering.

