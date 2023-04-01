Johannesburg Emergency Services are urging residents to refrain from conducting traditional rituals in the cities rivers to avoid contracting cholera.

This comes after the National Department of Health confirmed that there are now 11 cholera cases that have been reported in the country.

Officials say water samples have been collected from the Jukskei and Klip rivers for analysis to establish if indeed the water has been contaminated.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi explains, “With the recent outbreak of cholera, we would like to urge our residents out there especially our residents who normally conduct baptism rituals in most of our river streams to exercise caution or even try to refrain from conducting these rituals in our river streams so that we can prevent this cholera outbreak.”

Individuals who tested positive for Cholera in the past week reported drinking untreated river water before falling sick. Cholera is spread primarily through contaminated water or food, so it is important to make sure that the water you are drinking and using is safe. pic.twitter.com/a9dGHElB4x — NICD (@nicd_sa) April 1, 2023

