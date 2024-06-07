JHB Metro clears Marlboro Drive in Alexandra after protest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Metro police have cleared Marlboro Drive in Alexandra Township, north of Johannesburg. This comes after residents of the Stjwetla informal settlement embarked on a protest over power outages that have lasted for about a week.

Residents barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres in the township along Marlboro Drive, causing traffic disruptions.

Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla says “Currently, the situation is calm. Roads are open, traffic is flowing, and we have not received any reports of closures. Officers will continue to monitor the area for any further disturbances and disruptions.”

VIDEO | Alexandra residents barricade roads: